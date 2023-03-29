UrduPoint.com

Radicals Looting Humanitarian Aid Shipped To Syria From Turkey - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Members of radical bandit gangs are looting packages of humanitarian aid supplied to Syrian citizens from the Turkish territory, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"According to the data received by the Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties from people living in settlements in the Idlib de-escalation zone, there are cases where members of radical bandit gangs have looted supplies of humanitarian aid coming from the Turkish territory," Gurinov told a briefing.

The Russian military official added that the Syrian population affected by the devastating earthquakes in February are further receiving humanitarian aid, and 176 humanitarian operations have already been carried out following the disaster.

On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 hit the southeastern regions of Turkey with an interval of nine hours. Thousands of underground shocks that followed were felt in 11 Turkish provinces, as well as in the neighboring countries, of which Syria was affected the most. Several thousand Syrians were killed, according to official estimates.

