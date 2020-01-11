Radicals Riot, Throw Stones at Police During Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris

(@FahadShabbir)

Young masked radicals dressed in black clashed with police during protests against pension reform in Paris on Saturday, while French police resorted to tear gas in response, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

The Saturday protest, which started at Place de la Nation in eastern Paris, was peaceful until masked young people joined in. On the Daumesnil avenue, they started to throw stones and bottles at police, while law enforcement officers used tear gas against rioters in return.

Some radicals also smashed windows of nearby shops and banks.

The largely peaceful protest that turned violent was organized by the biggest trade unions in France. Yellow vests, who regularly protest on Saturdays, also joined the rally against the proposed changes in the pension system.

A nationwide strike began in early December of last year in response to the government's plans to replace 42 different pension schemes with a universal, points-based system. The decision has angered many public service employees.