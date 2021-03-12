UrduPoint.com
Radio Free Europe Will Challenge Russia's Fines In ECHR, Other International Bodies

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:32 PM

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), which is recognized a foreign agent in Russia, plans to appeal to international bodies, including the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), against Russian court rulings obligating it to pay fines for failing to properly label its materials, Andrey Shary, the head of RFE/RL's Russian office, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), which is recognized a foreign agent in Russia, plans to appeal to international bodies, including the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), against Russian court rulings obligating it to pay fines for failing to properly label its materials, Andrey Shary, the head of RFE/RL's Russian office, told Sputnik on Friday.

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has told Sputnik that the total amount of RFE/RL fines has exceeded 53 million rubles ($719,740), as the company keeps breaching the foreign agent law, under which materials by foreign media outlets performing the functions of a foreign agent should be labeled as such while being spread on the Russian territory.

RFE/RL repesentatives have filed appeals against 150 rulings of the magistrate judge with Moscow's Tverskoy District Court. The court has turned down 26 appeals so far.

"We do not agree with the court rulings and we plan to file a cassation appeal and to go to international justice bodies, including the ECHR," Shary said.

