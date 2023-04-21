Radio Host Larry Elder Enters 2024 US Presidential Race

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) US radio host Larry Elder has announced his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.

"America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there.

That's why I'm running for President," Elder tweeted on Thursday.

Elder is famous for his right-wing positions and conservative political commentarу. He is known as a supporter of former US president Donald Trump. In 2021, Elder ran unsuccessfully for the post of governor of California.