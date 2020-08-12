UrduPoint.com
Radio Liberty Reporter Detained At Medical Workers Rally In Minsk - Journalists Union

Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Radio Liberty Reporter Detained at Medical Workers Rally in Minsk - Journalists Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) A Radio Liberty reporter has been detained at a protest staged by medical workers in Minsk, the Belarusian Association of Journalists said on Wednesday, amid continued demonstrations following the country's presidential election.

"Radio Liberty journalist Vitaly Tsygankov was detained in Nemiga during a protest of medical workers," the association said on its Telegram channel.

During the day, Belarusian medical workers joined the ongoing public unrest in Minsk, expressing their disapproval of the force used against protesters. The demonstration took place near the Belarusian State Medical University and involved roughly 200 people.

The protesters wore white gowns and held placards containing slogans such as "Doctors Against Violence.

"

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced that two Ukrainian volunteers, Konstantin Reutskiy and Yevgeny Vasilyev, were detained by security forces in the Belarusian capital.

Multiple reporters from Russian media outlets, including RT and Sputnik Belarus, have been detained while attempting to cover the protests, which have intensified following President Alexander Lukashenko's re-election in Sunday's vote.

Secretary of the Russian Union of Journalists, Timur Shafir, has slammed the Belarusian authorities for their "groundless" detention of reporters over recent days.

