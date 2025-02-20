Open Menu

Raducanu Says She Will Be 'OK' After Security Incident In Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Raducanu says she will be 'OK' after security incident in Dubai

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) British tennis star Emma Raducanu insisted she would be fine as she thanked fans for their support following a "difficult experience" during the Dubai WTA 1000 event where she was targeted by a man displaying "fixated behaviour".

The 22-year-old was down 2-0 in the first set of a second-round defeat against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on Tuesday when she approached the umpire, then briefly took refuge behind his chair.

The WTA said it would ban the man involved after he had had approached Raducanu in a public area on Monday where he exhibited "fixated behaviour" before taking a courtside seat during the first few rows for her match on Tuesday.

He was escorted away with Muchova rushing to comfort her before play resumed.

Raducanu, reflecting on the incident in a post to her Instagram feed, said Wednesday: "Thank you for the messages of support.

"Difficult experience yesterday but I'll be okay and proud of how I came back and competed despite what happened at the start of the match.

"Thank you to Karolina for being a great sport and best of luck to her for the rest of the tournament."

Recent Stories

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..

45 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

1 hour ago
 King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Isl ..

King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference

2 hours ago
 Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Ma ..

Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Manama Wednesday

2 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential p ..

Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential project in Al Ain Region

2 hours ago
 Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah

Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah

2 hours ago
UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tour ..

UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tours IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 National Guard Commander discusses strengthening c ..

National Guard Commander discusses strengthening cooperation with international ..

3 hours ago
 Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE ..

Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE Tour lead

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai In ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms leadership’s visio ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms leadership’s vision to develop strategic sectors ..

3 hours ago
 Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with MBDA a ..

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with MBDA at IDEX 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From World