Rafael Nadal Calls Time On Epic Tennis Career
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Rafael Nadal on Thursday announced he will retire after the Davis Cup finals in November, ending a career which brought 22 Grand Slam titles, global respect and inspired epic, iconic rivalries with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
"I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially," Nadal said in a video on social media.
"It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But in this life everything has a beginning and an end."
The 38-year-old Spaniard is set to end his two decades as a professional with 92 titles and prize money alone of $135 million.
He dominated the French Open where he won 14 of his majors, his first arriving just days after his 19th birthday in 2005, his last in 2022 making him the event's oldest champion.
On the famous crushed brick of Roland Garros, he lost just three times in 115 matches.
He was also a four-time champion at the US Open and a two-time winner at the Australian Open, his first triumph coming in 2009; his second 13 years later.
Nadal also won Wimbledon twice, in 2008 and 2010 despite grass considered to be the surface most likely to expose any shortcomings in his game.
His five-set victory over Roger Federer in the 2008 championship match, which ended in almost complete darkness at the All England Club, is widely regarded as the greatest Slam final ever played.
Nadal claimed a career Golden Slam when he took Olympic Games gold in 2008. For good measure, he also won five Davis Cups.
Nadal was a five-time year-end world number one and never left the top 10 from 2005 until March this year.
In total, he spent 209 weeks in top spot and between 2004 and 2022, won at least one title every year.
In his long rivalry with close friend Federer, who retired last year, he enjoyed a 24-16 edge. Nadal surpassed Federer's mark of 20 majors in Australia last year.
He and Djokovic, the all-time leader with 24 men's Grand Slam titles, met 60 times with the Serb just ahead by two.
An underpowered Nadal was swept aside by Djokovic in straight sets in their final meeting at this year's Paris Olympics.
Despite his record-breaking career, Nadal was plagued by injuries, a painful by-product of his all-action, brutal-hitting style.
