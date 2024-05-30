Open Menu

Rafah Battles Intensify As Israel Seizes Key Gaza-Egypt Corridor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 08:47 PM

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key Gaza-Egypt corridor

Intense shelling and gunfire rocked Rafah in southern Gaza on Thursday, residents said, after Israel declared it had seized a strategic corridor along the Palestinian territory's border with Egypt

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Intense shelling and gunfire rocked Rafah in southern Gaza on Thursday, residents said, after Israel declared it had seized a strategic corridor along the Palestinian territory's border with Egypt.

The Israeli military launched its incursion into Rafah in early May despite international objections over the safety of Palestinian civilians sheltering in the city.

A strike that sparked a fire and killed dozens in a displacement camp at the weekend drew a wave of fresh condemnation, including a social media campaign with the slogan "All eyes on Rafah" that has been shared by tens of millions of users.

Israel, which has repeatedly vowed to destroy Palestinian group after the group attacked southern Israel on October 7, said on Wednesday its forces had taken over the 14-kilometre (8.5-mile) Philadelphi corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, which it alleges was used for weapons smuggling.

Military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced Israel had taken "operational control" of the narrow border area, where he said troops had "discovered around 20 tunnels".

Egypt, a longtime mediator in the conflict, has rejected claims of smuggling tunnels running beneath the buffer zone.

"Israel is using these allegations to justify continuing the operation on the Palestinian city of Rafah and prolonging the war for political purposes," a high-level Egyptian source was quoted as saying by state-linked Al-Qahera news.

Egyptian officials have said a potential Israeli takeover of Philadelphi could violate the two countries' 1979 peace deal, though there has been no official comment from Cairo since the military's announcement.

Related Topics

Fire Israel Condemnation Egypt Social Media Gaza Cairo May October Border All From Million

Recent Stories

Mango Festival security beefed up in Mirpurkhas

Mango Festival security beefed up in Mirpurkhas

8 minutes ago
 Training session on E-Filing system held at RDA

Training session on E-Filing system held at RDA

8 minutes ago
 Pakistani cricket players to bring World Cup with ..

Pakistani cricket players to bring World Cup with hard work: Mohsin Naqvi

7 minutes ago
 Larkana police arrest 10 accused recover weapon, p ..

Larkana police arrest 10 accused recover weapon, phone, bike

8 minutes ago
 Amir Muqam will pay a two-day official visit to AJ ..

Amir Muqam will pay a two-day official visit to AJK from Friday

8 minutes ago
 Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying di ..

Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying dinner date

19 minutes ago
President ADBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor

President ADBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor

15 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 189 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 189 connections of defaulters

16 minutes ago
 Govt to import 200,000 metric  tons of Urea

Govt to import 200,000 metric  tons of Urea

17 minutes ago
 MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget propos ..

MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget proposals

17 minutes ago
 Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman pays glowing tribute to his ..

Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman pays glowing tribute to historian Rae chand Harijan

17 minutes ago
 PNCA, QAU join hands to promote cultural exchange

PNCA, QAU join hands to promote cultural exchange

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World