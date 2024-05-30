Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

Intense shelling rocked Rafah in southern Gaza on Thursday, after Israel declared it had seized a strategic corridor along the Palestinian territory's border with Egypt

Israel launched its military incursion into Rafah in early May despite international objections over the safety of civilians sheltering in the city. A strike that sparked a fire and killed dozens in a displacement camp at the weekend drew a wave of fresh condemnation.

Israel, which has repeatedly vowed to destroy fighter group involved in attacking southern Israel on October 7, said on Wednesday its forces had taken over the 14-kilometre (8.5-mile) Philadelphi corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had taken "operational control" of the narrow border area.

Egyptian officials have said a potential Israeli takeover of Philadelphi could violate the two countries' 1979 peace deal, though there has been no official comment from Cairo since the military's announcement.

In Beijing, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called for increased humanitarian assistance to Gaza, and reiterated his country's opposition to "any attempt at forcing Palestinians to flee their land".

His host, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, called for a "broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference" to address the war.

In Gaza, witnesses reported fighting in central and western Rafah and bombardment in the east that killed at least five people near an aid warehouse.

Nasser Hospital in nearby Khan Yunis said at least "four martyrs were brought to the facility following a bombing" in west Rafah.

Witnesses said Israeli forces demolished buildings in east Rafah where the Israeli incursion began on May 7, initially focusing on the vital Rafah border crossing, a key entry point for aid.

An AFP correspondent reported shelling and gunfire in north Gaza, where witnesses saw thick plumes of smoke over Jabalia refugee camp and Beit Lahia. A stream of civilians fled Rafah, taking their belongings on their shoulders, in cars or on donkey-drawn carts.

Before the Rafah offensive began, the United Nations said up to 1.4 million people were sheltering in the city. Since then, one million have fled the area, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, has said.

The Israeli military said it struck more than 50 targets across Gaza.

Sunday's Israeli strike and resulting fire at the Rafah displacement camp killed 45 people, according to Gaza officials, and prompted two days of discussions at the UN Security Council.

Israel has said it targeted a group and killed two senior members.

After the strike, Algeria presented a draft resolution to the UN Security Council demanding an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages, but it was unclear when it would be voted on.

In a phone call with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Wednesday, France's Emmanuel Macron said Paris was "determined to work with Algeria" to ensure the council "makes a strong statement on Rafah."

Decisions by Spain, Norway and Ireland to formally recognise Palestinian statehood this week have sparked a debate over the issue.

Slovenia's parliament speaker said lawmakers in the former Yugoslav republic would vote next Tuesday on whether to join the recognition moves.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said a yes vote would be a "reward" to Gaza.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 36,224 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the Gaza run territory's health ministry.

