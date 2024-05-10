Open Menu

Rafah Offensive Would Lead To 'humanitarian Disaster': UN Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Rafah offensive would lead to 'humanitarian disaster': UN chief

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) An Israeli ground attack in Gaza's Rafah would lead to an "epic humanitarian disaster", UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Friday after negotiators left truce talks in Cairo without a deal.

"A massive ground attack in Rafah would lead to (an) epic humanitarian disaster and pull the plug on our efforts to support people as famine looms," Guterres said during a visit to Nairobi, adding that the situation in the southern Gaza city was "on a knife's edge".

"We are actively engaged with all involved for the resumption of the entry of life-saving supplies -- including desperately needed fuel -- through Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings," he said, reiterating his calls for a ceasefire.

AFP journalists witnessed artillery strikes on Rafah, after US President Joe Biden vowed in an interview to cut off artillery shells and other weapons for Israel if a full-scale offensive into the city goes ahead.

It was the first time Biden raised the ultimate US leverage over Israel -- military aid totalling $3 billion a year -- after repeated appeals for Israel to stay out of Rafah.

Despite widespread international opposition, Israeli troops on Tuesday entered Rafah's eastern sector, saying they were pursuing militants.

