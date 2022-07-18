RaHDIt Hackers Set Up Channel to Send Data on Ukrainian Army to Russian Forces

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The Russian hacker group RaHDIt has established a data channel for transmission of information about the Ukrainian army's activity to the Russian armed forces, a RaHDIt member told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

Last week, RaHDIt and the Beregini female hacker team from Ukraine obtained classified documents about the Ukrainian army's activity and the situation on the front lines, according to the RaHDIt member.

"It is a bad omen to work on the territory of Russia. After all, we are patriots of our country and do not work within its territory.

But let me tell you something ... we have established a data transmission channel (to the Russian armed forces) and we really hope that this helps them," the RaHDIt member said.

Earlier this month, RaHDit hackers published information on thousands of officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on its website NemeZida. The data contains information about 2,500 people, including Russian citizens collaborating with Ukraine's military intelligence, which was handed over to the authorities.