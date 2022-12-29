RaHDit Hackers Unveil Data on Over 100 NATO Officers Fighting Against Russia in Cyberspace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Russian hacker group RaHDit has published information on its website NemeZida on over 100 NATO officers fighting against Russia in the cyber domain, a group's member told Sputnik on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

"It is the NATO centers that are really behind the cyberattacks while employees of Ukrainian security forces and community activists act only as a cover," the hacker said.

The full list is published on NemeZida website in the "Foreign accomplices and mercenaries" subsection. Uncovered specialists are designated as "NATO Cyber Troops.

"

On Wednesday, RaHDit published information on more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers and officers responsible for cyberdefense and hacking operations. RaHDit also published a list with thousands of Ukrainian hackers from two groups ” IT Army of Ukraine and Save UA ” earlier this week.

In July, RaHDit hackers published information on thousands of officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. The data contains information on about 2,500 people, including Russian citizens collaborating with Ukraine's military intelligence, which was handed over to the authorities.