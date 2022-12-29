UrduPoint.com

RaHDit Hackers Unveil Data On Over 100 NATO Officers Fighting Against Russia In Cyberspace

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 09:10 AM

RaHDit Hackers Unveil Data on Over 100 NATO Officers Fighting Against Russia in Cyberspace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Russian hacker group RaHDit has published information on its website NemeZida on over 100 NATO officers fighting against Russia in the cyber domain, a group's member told Sputnik on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

"It is the NATO centers that are really behind the cyberattacks while employees of Ukrainian security forces and community activists act only as a cover," the hacker said.

The full list is published on NemeZida website in the "Foreign accomplices and mercenaries" subsection. Uncovered specialists are designated as "NATO Cyber Troops.

"

On Wednesday, RaHDit published information on more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers and officers responsible for cyberdefense and hacking operations. RaHDit also published a list with thousands of Ukrainian hackers from two groups ” IT Army of Ukraine and Save UA ” earlier this week.

In July, RaHDit hackers published information on thousands of officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. The data contains information on about 2,500 people, including Russian citizens collaborating with Ukraine's military intelligence, which was handed over to the authorities.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Russia July From Hacking

Recent Stories

Construction industry contributed $186.8 bn to Ara ..

Construction industry contributed $186.8 bn to Arab GDPs in 2021

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking s ..

Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking sector

8 hours ago
 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

8 hours ago
 Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Rea ..

Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Reached on November 19-22 - Kreml ..

9 hours ago
 Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New W ..

Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New Windfall Tax on Oil Firms - Sta ..

9 hours ago
 Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, In ..

Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, Industry Projects - Kremlin

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.