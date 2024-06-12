Rahm Out Of US Open After Foot Infection
Pinehurst, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Two-time major champion Jon Rahm withdrew from the 124th US Open golf tournament on Tuesday due to a left foot infection.
The Spanish world number eight Rahm pulled out of last week's LIV Golf Houston event on Saturday due to the injury, which he suffered on Friday.
"After consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long-term health, to withdraw from this week's US Open," Rahm posted on X, formerly Twitter.
"To say I'm disappointed is a massive understatement!"
Rahm had been scheduled to start his opening round on Thursday at 1:36 p.m. off the first tee at Pinehurst alongside Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Jordan Spieth.
The 29-year-old Spaniard closed by writing: "Hopefully I'll be back in action sooner than later."
LIV Golf's next event is next week in Nashville.
Just hours before pulling out, Rahm spoke to reporters wearing a flip-flop on his left foot and said, "It's a concern. It's doing better. But definitely still in pain," and that he was uncertain of playing this week.
Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion and 2021 US Open winner, also posted support for the event and other players.
"I wish all my peers the best of luck and want to thank all of the USGA staff, volunteers and community of Pinehurst for hosting and putting on what I'm sure will be an amazing championship," Rahm posted.
