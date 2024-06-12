Open Menu

Rahm Out Of US Open After Foot Infection

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Rahm out of US Open after foot infection

Pinehurst, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Two-time major champion Jon Rahm withdrew from the 124th US Open golf tournament on Tuesday due to a left foot infection.

The Spanish world number eight Rahm pulled out of last week's LIV Golf Houston event on Saturday due to the injury, which he suffered on Friday.

"After consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long-term health, to withdraw from this week's US Open," Rahm posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"To say I'm disappointed is a massive understatement!"

Rahm had been scheduled to start his opening round on Thursday at 1:36 p.m. off the first tee at Pinehurst alongside Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Jordan Spieth.

The 29-year-old Spaniard closed by writing: "Hopefully I'll be back in action sooner than later."

LIV Golf's next event is next week in Nashville.

Just hours before pulling out, Rahm spoke to reporters wearing a flip-flop on his left foot and said, "It's a concern. It's doing better. But definitely still in pain," and that he was uncertain of playing this week.

Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion and 2021 US Open winner, also posted support for the event and other players.

"I wish all my peers the best of luck and want to thank all of the USGA staff, volunteers and community of Pinehurst for hosting and putting on what I'm sure will be an amazing championship," Rahm posted.

Related Topics

World Twitter Matsuyama Nashville Houston Japan Event All From Best Lucky Cement Limited US Open P

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

13 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

13 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

14 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

14 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

14 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

14 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

16 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

21 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

24 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

1 day ago

More Stories From World