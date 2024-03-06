Rahm says golf rankings not a 'good system' after LIV pulls out

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Masters champion John Rahm said Wednesday that the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) was not "a good system" after LIV Golf formally withdrew its application to join.

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman on Tuesday sent a letter to players, seen by AFP, saying the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit had ended its efforts to be accepted for world rankings recognition that began in July 2022.

"It's now clear that the best way forward for LIV as a league and you as LIV golfers is not through the current ranking system," Norman said.

"A resolution which protects the accuracy, credibility and integrity of the OWGR rankings no longer exists.

"

The OWGR, whose rankings are used to decide exemptions into golf's four major championships, denied LIV Golf's bid last October.

"I'm going to go back to what I said two years ago. I didn't think it was a good system back then," Rahm told reporters ahead of LIV Hong Kong, which begins on Friday.

"If anything, the more time goes on, the more it proves to be wrong," added the Spaniard, who only left the PGA Tour for LIV in December and is still ranked world number three.

Fellow major champion Bryson DeChambeau said it was incumbent on everyone running the game to find common ground.