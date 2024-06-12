Open Menu

Rahm Withdraws From US Open Due To Left Foot Infection

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Rahm withdraws from US Open due to left foot infection

Pinehurst, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Two-time major champion Jon Rahm withdrew from the 124th US Open golf tournament on Tuesday due to a left foot infection after consulting with doctors.

The Spanish world number eight Rahm pulled out of last week's LIV Golf Houston event on Saturday due to the injury, which he suffered on Friday.

"After consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long-term health, to withdraw from this week's US Open," Rahm posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"To say I'm disappointed is a massive understatement!"

Rahm had been scheduled to start his opening round on Thursday at 1:36 p.m. off the first tee at Pinehurst alongside Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Jordan Spieth.

Instead, American alternate Jackson Suber will compete in his first US Open, taking Rahm's spot, the US Golf Association (USGA) announced.

Just hours before pulling out, Rahm, 29, spoke to reporters wearing a flip-flop on his left foot and said, "It's a concern. It's doing better. But definitely still in pain," and that he was uncertain of playing this week.

Rahm said the pain became more than he could handle last Saturday in Houston.

"Could I have dragged myself out there and posted some kind of a score? Yeah," Rahm said.

"But it was getting to a point where I wasn't making the swings I wanted to make and I could have hurt other parts of my swing just because of the pain."

Just figuring out the problem took time and hasn't totally solved the issue.

"We've been trying to figure it out," Rahm said. "I think that the closest term would be a lesion on the skin. It's a little low in between my pinky toe and the next toe.

"I don't know how or what happened, but it got infected. The pain was high. Saturday morning, I did get a shot to numb the area. It was supposed to last the whole round, and by my second hole I was in pain already.

"The infection was the worrisome part. The infection is now controlled, but there's still swelling and there's still pain."

That's why Rahm avoided a left shoe when he visited Pinehurst.

"Trying to keep the area dry and trying to get that to heal as soon as possible," Rahm said. "But I can only do what I can do. The human body can only work so fast."

The Spaniard has not won since he jumped from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf last December. He shared 45th at the Masters and missed the cut at last month's PGA Championship.

Related Topics

World Twitter Matsuyama Jackson Houston Japan December National University Event From Best US Open P

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

14 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

14 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

14 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

15 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

15 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

15 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

16 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

21 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

1 day ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

1 day ago

More Stories From World