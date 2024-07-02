Rahul Gandhi Recites Darood Sharif In Lok Sabha Speech
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 02, 2024 | 12:41 PM
NEW DELHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2024) Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in the Indian National Congress and opposition leader, reciting the Darood Sharif in honor of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
He recited Darood Sharif while addressing Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Gandhi emphasized that many historical leaders have championed non-violence and the eradication of fear, urging people to “not be afraid.” He noted that the Holy Quran advocates for fearlessness.
In his critique of BJP leaders, Gandhi accused them of fostering hatred, fear, and violence, arguing that their actions contradict their claims of adhering to Hindu principles. This criticism sparked anger among BJP members, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing Gandhi of branding the entire Hindu community as violent.
Modi demanded an apology from Gandhi, who countered by asserting that Modi and the RSS do not represent the whole Hindu community. Gandhi reiterated his stance that the BJP incites fear and promotes violence and hatred.
The opposition leader’s remarks led to an uproar from the treasury benches, resulting in the Chair striking his comments from the record.
Gandhi displayed images of Guru Nanak, Lord Shiva, and Jesus Christ, highlighting the universal message of fearlessness found in islam, Hinduism, Sikhism, Christianity, Buddhism, and Jainism. He referenced the teachings of these religious figures, asserting that they all advocate against instilling or succumbing to fear.
