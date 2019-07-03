UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rahul Gandhi Resigns As Leader Of India's Opposition Congress

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:34 PM

Rahul Gandhi resigns as leader of India's opposition Congress

India's Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday resigned as president of the main opposition Congress, taking responsibility for the party's second-straight landslide defeat to right-wing Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in national elections

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :India's Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday resigned as president of the main opposition Congress, taking responsibility for the party's second-straight landslide defeat to right-wing Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in national elections.

"Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress president," he said in a statement posted on his official Twitter account.

Gandhi, who was seeking to become the fourth member of his family dynasty to become prime minister, had been Congress president since December 2017.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Narendra Modi December Congress 2017 Family Opposition

Recent Stories

Another conspiracy to keep Pakistan out of semi-fi ..

7 minutes ago

Takatof Volunteers represent UAE at 2019 Expo in B ..

21 minutes ago

ADX attends WIBC Capital Markets Summit Asia

21 minutes ago

ADNIC completes conversion of mandatory convertibl ..

21 minutes ago

ANF arrests two more drug peddlers from Faisalabad

33 minutes ago

Russia delivers 3 Ka-32 helicopters to Turkey

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.