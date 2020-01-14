Raids in Four German Lands Aimed Against Islamists of Chechen Origin - Prosecutors

A special operation that was conducted on Tuesday morning in four German states was aimed against Islamists of Chechen descent who are suspected of plotting a terrorist attack, the prosecutor's office in Berlin said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) A special operation that was conducted on Tuesday morning in four German states was aimed against Islamists of Chechen descent who are suspected of plotting a terrorist attack, the prosecutor's office in Berlin said.

Earlier in the day, the searches were conducted in Berlin, Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia as part of an investigation against individuals with an Islamist background. Some 180 officers were involved in the raids.

"Individuals of Chechen origin aged between 23 and 28 years are suspected of searching for places to commit an Islamist-motivated attack.

One of them had a mobile phone with corresponding photo materials seized during a police check. The current searches should clarify the true motives [of the suspects]. In addition, cash, edged weapons and data carriers were seized; their contents are being checked," the prosecutor's office said in a statement, posted on Twitter.

According to the office, there is no specific information about the threat of a terrorist attack.

The Bild newspaper, meanwhile, reported that one person had been detained in Brandenburg during the operation. The information has not been officially confirmed yet.