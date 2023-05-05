Raiffeisen CEO Says Spinning Off Russia Business Would Take Months

Raiffeisen Bank International will not spin off its business in Russia before the end of the third quarter, its chief executive said Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Raiffeisen Bank International will not spin off its business in Russia before the end of the third quarter, its chief executive said Friday.

The Austrian lender is mulling selling or spinning off the highly profitable business, which saw profits more than triple in the first quarter of 2023 to 301 million euros ($331 million).

"We will need to obtain many permits in both cases ... The spin-off could be finished at the end of the third quarter at the earliest," CEO Johann Strobl said during a phone-in with analysts.

The CEO said the bank had been working intensely to unwind the Russia business since last year but he declined to say which option he was leaning toward because both scenarios would incur significant costs.