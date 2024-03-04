Open Menu

Rail Traffic Suspended In Russia Region After 'explosion': Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Rail traffic suspended in Russia region after 'explosion': reports

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Rail traffic in Russia's Samara region was suspended on Monday after an explosion on a bridge, Russian news agencies reported, citing rescue services.

"An intervention by non-authorised persons" caused the incident, the railways company said in a statement, adding that no-one was injured as a result.

"Rail traffic is suspended for the moment at this section," it said.

"An explosive device damaged a pillar on a rail bridge" over the Chapaevka river, the official TASS agency quoted a source at the rescue services as saying.

Russia's rail network has seen a number of sabotage incidents after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

