UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rail Transit Systems Operational In 37 Chinese Cities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:54 PM

Rail transit systems operational in 37 Chinese cities

A total of 37 cities on the Chinese mainland had rail transit systems in operation as of June 30, with a total length of 6,126.82 km, according to the China Association of Metros (CAMET)

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :A total of 37 cities on the Chinese mainland had rail transit systems in operation as of June 30, with a total length of 6,126.82 km, according to the China Association of Metros (CAMET).

The country saw 12 new urban rail transit lines - 365.32 km in total length operated in the first half of the year, said a CAMET report.

By the end of June, a total of 34 cities had subway lines, with the cities of Jinan and Lanzhou welcoming their first metro lines in H1.

Urban rail transit is an all-encompassing term for local rail systems, which include metros, monorail express lines and trams.

China is expected to install urban rail transit systems in another two to three cities in H2 2019, covering a newly added length of 600 km, the CAMET estimated.

Related Topics

China Metro Lanzhou Jinan June 2019

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s semi-final qualification hangs in bal ..

7 minutes ago

FBR confiscates Chaudhry Tanvir’s benami propert ..

16 minutes ago

Russia's top-secret deadly sub fire: what we know

2 minutes ago

Man dies after alleged custody abuse in Myanmar's ..

2 minutes ago

Italian social democrat elected new European Parli ..

2 minutes ago

Russia-Iran Interparliamentary Commission to Meet ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.