Rail transit systems operational in 37 Chinese cities

A total of 37 cities on the Chinese mainland had rail transit systems in operation as of June 30, with a total length of 6,126.82 km, according to the China Association of Metros (CAMET)

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :A total of 37 cities on the Chinese mainland had rail transit systems in operation as of June 30, with a total length of 6,126.82 km, according to the China Association of Metros (CAMET).

The country saw 12 new urban rail transit lines - 365.32 km in total length operated in the first half of the year, said a CAMET report.

By the end of June, a total of 34 cities had subway lines, with the cities of Jinan and Lanzhou welcoming their first metro lines in H1.

Urban rail transit is an all-encompassing term for local rail systems, which include metros, monorail express lines and trams.

China is expected to install urban rail transit systems in another two to three cities in H2 2019, covering a newly added length of 600 km, the CAMET estimated.