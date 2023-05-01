UrduPoint.com

Railroad Infrastructure, Warehouses Of Ukrainian Troops Targeted In Pavlohrad - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Railroad Infrastructure, Warehouses of Ukrainian Troops Targeted in Pavlohrad - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Railroad infrastructure and depots were hit by strikes in Pavlohrad, a city in the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said.

"Local residents tell me that in Pavlograd there are mass hits on the railway infrastructure and warehouses with ammunition and fuel, which the militants of the armed forces of Ukraine have accumulated for the counteroffensive," Rogov said on Telegram late on Sunday night.

Ukrainian media reported on Sunday that explosions were heard in Pavlohrad.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kiev could mount a counteroffensive as late as this summer. Later, he said the offensive would begin soon. US media have reported that the operation was scheduled for April 30. Last week, Foreign Policy reported, citing a Ukrainian lawmaker, that Ukraine hoped to launch the offensive in April, but a shortage of weapons has delayed it indefinitely.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Shortage Militants Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Dnipropetrovsk Kiev April October Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi targets 24 million visitors by 2023

Abu Dhabi targets 24 million visitors by 2023

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks Intern ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks International Workers Day

2 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi a ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi after Sharjah FC win UAE Presid ..

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi o ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi on Sharjah FC&#039;s win of UAE ..

4 hours ago
 City back on top of Premier League

City back on top of Premier League

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.