Railroad Infrastructure, Warehouses of Ukrainian Troops Targeted in Pavlohrad - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Railroad infrastructure and depots were hit by strikes in Pavlohrad, a city in the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said.

"Local residents tell me that in Pavlograd there are mass hits on the railway infrastructure and warehouses with ammunition and fuel, which the militants of the armed forces of Ukraine have accumulated for the counteroffensive," Rogov said on Telegram late on Sunday night.

Ukrainian media reported on Sunday that explosions were heard in Pavlohrad.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kiev could mount a counteroffensive as late as this summer. Later, he said the offensive would begin soon. US media have reported that the operation was scheduled for April 30. Last week, Foreign Policy reported, citing a Ukrainian lawmaker, that Ukraine hoped to launch the offensive in April, but a shortage of weapons has delayed it indefinitely.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).