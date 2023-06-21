UrduPoint.com

Railroad Track Damaged Near Feodosia In Crimea - Regional Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) A railroad track has been damaged near the city of Feodosia in Crimea, the region's head, Sergey Aksenov, said on Wednesday, adding that nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

"Near Feodosia, the railway track has been damaged. Train traffic will be restored within two hours. There were no injured people. Specialized services are working on site. I urge everyone to remain calm and trust only verified sources of information," he said on Telegram.

Aksenov did not specify the causes of the incident.

Oleg Kryuchkov, Aksenov's adviser on information policy, explained that two morning trains were canceled due to damage to the track.

Last week, Aksenov said that nine drones were detected over Crimea. Six of them were shot down and three were grounded by electronic warfare. On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Ukraine was planning to strike the territory of Russia, including Crimea, with HIMARS and Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

