Railway Line Between Spain, France Restored After Being Halted by Catalonian Protesters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The circulation on the high-speed line between Barcelona and the Catalan city of Figueres has been restored after being interrupted by the Catalonian pro-independence protesters, the Renfe transport operator announced on Friday, adding that the train bound to Paris has left Barcelona.

The protesters on Friday morning burned tires and damaged different sections of the Catalonian railway network, in particular, in the province of Girona.

"[Train for] Barcelona Sants [station]-Paris starts 30 minutes later after being re-established on the High Speed line between Barcelona and Figueres, [whic Maçanet de la Selvah has been restored]" Renfe tweeted.

The circulation of trains between Figueres and the municipality of Macanet de la Selva in the Girona province remains blocked.

On Friday, the Catalonian nation is celebrating the "Diada" National Day, which signifies the fall of Barcelona to Spain in 1714. Usually, it draws crowds of people, but this year's celebration is marked by numerous protest actions throughout the autonomous community.