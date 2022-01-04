UrduPoint.com

Railway Passengers In China To Top 3 Bln In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 05:25 PM

Railway passengers in China to top 3 bln in 2022

China's railway operator said on Tuesday that it expects to dispatch around 3.04 billion passengers in 2022, up 20 percent year on year

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :China's railway operator said on Tuesday that it expects to dispatch around 3.04 billion passengers in 2022, up 20 percent year on year.

Goods delivered by rail are forecast to grow 2.1 percent year on year to reach over 3.8 billion tonnes, said the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. at its annual conference.

The railway operator will accomplish its investment targets and advance national key projects, such as the Sichuan-Tibet Railway, to a high quality standard, it said.

Over 3,300 km of railways will be put into production this year, according to the China State Railway Group.

By the end of last year, the operating length of China's railways surpassed 150,000 km, of which the high-speed railway network accounted for more than 40,000 km.

Related Topics

China Billion

Recent Stories

Maria Zakharova Reminds NATO That Serbia's Defense ..

Maria Zakharova Reminds NATO That Serbia's Defenses Depend on Russia

15 seconds ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

17 seconds ago
 China's Xi'an reports 95 local COVID-19 cases Mond ..

China's Xi'an reports 95 local COVID-19 cases Monday

10 minutes ago
 SA blind cricket team to tour Pakistan in Feb

SA blind cricket team to tour Pakistan in Feb

10 minutes ago
 China's fixed-asset investment in railways hits 11 ..

China's fixed-asset investment in railways hits 117.4 bln USD in 2021

10 minutes ago
 Medvedev, Zverev impress to keep ATP Cup hopes ali ..

Medvedev, Zverev impress to keep ATP Cup hopes alive

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.