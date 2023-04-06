Railway Route Between Ukraine, Poland Reopened 20 Years After Closure - Border Service

The first train in 20 years crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint in Lviv Region on Thursday, the Ukrainian Border Service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The first train in 20 years crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint in Lviv Region on Thursday, the Ukrainian Border Service said.

"For the first time in 20 years, a train from Poland has crossed the border at Rava-Ruska checkpoint. The Border Service has sent it through, kicking off the new railway route between Warsaw and Rava-Ruska, with a transfer to Lviv," the message on the Ukrainian Border Service's Telegram reads.

The start of the scheduled railway service will be announced after the Polish side has completed all the formal procedures, the message reads.

Rava-Ruska checkpoint will be a station of transfer from European trains with the standard gauge of 1,435mm to Ukrainian trains with the 1,520mm gauge, on route to Lviv. As a preparation for the start of the scheduled railway service between Warsaw and Rava-Ruska, Ukrainian Railways company has refurbished the station building and repaired over 8km (4.9 miles) of European-gauged rails within the Ukrainian territory.