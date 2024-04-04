Railway Services Resume In East China After 7.3-magnitude Quake In Taiwan
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FUZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Railway services in east China's Fujian and Jiangxi provinces have all resumed operations after widespread train delays and cancellations due to the 7.3-magnitude earthquake that hit China's Taiwan, said local railway authorities on Thursday.
On Thursday, China Railway Nanchang Group Co., Ltd. in Jiangxi added 97 passenger trains to meet the growing travel demand during the Qingming Festival holiday. Thursday is Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day.
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien County in Taiwan at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time), followed by many aftershocks, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
Tremors were also felt in Fujian, Guangdong, Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu on the Chinese mainland, causing train delays and cancellations in Fujian and Jiangxi, with some passengers stranded temporarily in the cities of Quanzhou and Xiamen.
