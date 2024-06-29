Open Menu

Railway Strike Disrupts Portuguese Trains

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Railway strike disrupts Portuguese trains

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A 24-hour rail strike over wages has forced the cancellation of more than 76 percent of Portugal's trains on Friday so far, the national rail operator CP said.

The operator said more than 600 of the 750 trains scheduled up till 16:00 local time (1500 GMT) had been cancelled, although a skeleton service had limited the strike's impact.

Announcing the action, one of the 10 unions involved said they were demanding a wage rise to offset the effects of "soaring inflation" and better career prospects.

Transport minister Miguel Pinto Luz planned to hold talks with the unions in the afternoon.

Railway workers "have legitimate expectations" that the government must seek to understand, he told journalists.

Although this was a 24-hour strike, disruption to Portugal's rail services could last until July 14, the railway operator warned.

Train drivers' union SMAQ has called for limited industrial action on "certain specific services", said a CP statement.

Related Topics

Portugal July Government

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

1 hour ago
 Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary o ..

Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..

1 hour ago
 Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval ..

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay

2 hours ago
 Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stole ..

Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle

1 hour ago
 Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final ..

Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow

2 hours ago
2 accused arrested in different cases

2 accused arrested in different cases

2 hours ago
 MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Gov ..

MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor

1 hour ago
 Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South d ..

Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..

1 hour ago
 Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace p ..

Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan

1 hour ago
 Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony ..

Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony during Muharram

1 hour ago
 Body of drowned youth found from canal

Body of drowned youth found from canal

2 hours ago

More Stories From World