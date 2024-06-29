Railway strike disrupts Portuguese trains

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A 24-hour rail strike over wages has forced the cancellation of more than 76 percent of Portugal's trains on Friday so far, the national rail operator CP said.

The operator said more than 600 of the 750 trains scheduled up till 16:00 local time (1500 GMT) had been cancelled, although a skeleton service had limited the strike's impact.

Announcing the action, one of the 10 unions involved said they were demanding a wage rise to offset the effects of "soaring inflation" and better career prospects.

Transport minister Miguel Pinto Luz planned to hold talks with the unions in the afternoon.

Railway workers "have legitimate expectations" that the government must seek to understand, he told journalists.

Although this was a 24-hour strike, disruption to Portugal's rail services could last until July 14, the railway operator warned.

Train drivers' union SMAQ has called for limited industrial action on "certain specific services", said a CP statement.