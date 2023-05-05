Railway Traffic on Crimean Bridge Completely Restored - Russian Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Railway traffic on the Crimean Bridge, which was damaged in a terrorist attack in October 2022, has been completely restored ahead of schedule, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Friday.

"Today we have opened traffic on the second railway track of the Crimean Bridge. The construction workers performed a real feat, restoring this essential facility. Thanks to their dedicated work, the automobile lane was fully opened in February one and a half months ahead of schedule. Now we have launched traffic on the second railway track, ahead of schedule as well," Khusnullin said on Telegram.

The Russian deputy prime minister pointed out that professional builders had worked double shifts and around the clock to restore the facility. Two bridge spans were changed, which required 524 tonnes of metal structures. Four complicated maritime operations were performed: two to take away dismantled bridge spans and two to transport new spans to the bridge and put them on the superstructure, he added.

"I thank everyone who took part in this work, for their heroic input and high professionalism.

I consider it symbolic that the traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been restored shortly before one of the most important holidays in our country, Victory Day. The completion of this work is a victory of our whole team," Khusnullin said.

Therefore, the Crimean Bridge, damaged in October 2023 as a result of a truck explosion, has been completely repaired within seven months. During repairs, the railway traffic was diverted to the first, undamaged track. In March, Khusnullin said that railway traffic on both tracks was scheduled to be opened by early summer.

On October 8, 2022, the landmark Crimean Bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia's mainland was damaged as a result of a terrorist attack which Moscow believes was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. Russian President Vladimir Putin said then that through its continued terrorist activities, Kiev had put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes. In particular, from October 10, Russia launched regular strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure.