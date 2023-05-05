UrduPoint.com

Railway Traffic On Crimean Bridge Completely Restored - Russian Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Railway Traffic on Crimean Bridge Completely Restored - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Railway traffic on the Crimean Bridge, which was damaged in a terrorist attack in October 2022, has been completely restored ahead of schedule, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Friday.

"Today we have opened traffic on the second railway track of the Crimean Bridge. The construction workers performed a real feat, restoring this essential facility. Thanks to their dedicated work, the automobile lane was fully opened in February one and a half months ahead of schedule. Now we have launched traffic on the second railway track, ahead of schedule as well," Khusnullin said on Telegram.

The Russian deputy prime minister pointed out that professional builders had worked double shifts and around the clock to restore the facility. Two bridge spans were changed, which required 524 tonnes of metal structures. Four complicated maritime operations were performed: two to take away dismantled bridge spans and two to transport new spans to the bridge and put them on the superstructure, he added.

"I thank everyone who took part in this work, for their heroic input and high professionalism.

I consider it symbolic that the traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been restored shortly before one of the most important holidays in our country, Victory Day. The completion of this work is a victory of our whole team," Khusnullin said.

Therefore, the Crimean Bridge, damaged in October 2023 as a result of a truck explosion, has been completely repaired within seven months. During repairs, the railway traffic was diverted to the first, undamaged track. In March, Khusnullin said that railway traffic on both tracks was scheduled to be opened by early summer.

On October 8, 2022, the landmark Crimean Bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia's mainland was damaged as a result of a terrorist attack which Moscow believes was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. Russian President Vladimir Putin said then that through its continued terrorist activities, Kiev had put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes. In particular, from October 10, Russia launched regular strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Moscow Russia Holidays Traffic Vladimir Putin Kiev February March October From

Recent Stories

UAE sends 30 tonnes of urgent food supplies to Sud ..

UAE sends 30 tonnes of urgent food supplies to Sudan

53 seconds ago
 Kaira rejects criticism on FM's visit to India

Kaira rejects criticism on FM's visit to India

1 hour ago
 FM Bilawal rules out any change in Pakistan's posi ..

FM Bilawal rules out any change in Pakistan's position on Kashmir issue

1 hour ago
 UAE, US explore investment opportunities with focu ..

UAE, US explore investment opportunities with focus on clean tech start ups

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

2 hours ago
 Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creati ..

Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creation of the Union: Mohammed Al B ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.