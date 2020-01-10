UrduPoint.com
Railway Trips To Top 11 Mln Friday As Spring Festival Nears

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A total of 11.6 million train trips are expected to be made Friday, the first day of the Spring Festival travel rush, said China's railway operator.

The number increased by 21.7 percent year on year, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Over 400 million train tickets have been sold after the presale kicked off on Dec.

12, 2019, the latest statistics showed.

Railway authorities have rolled out multiple measures to bring convenience to passengers, including promoting the e-ticket system and improving transport information services.

The upcoming holiday for the Spring Festival, a traditional festival for family reunions, will run from Jan. 24 to 30, while the travel rush, also known as "chunyun," will last for 40 days from Jan. 10 to Feb. 18.

