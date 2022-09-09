Railway Workers' Strike Shuts Down Dutch Train Communications - National Railway Company

Almost all trains of the Dutch National Railway Company, NS, were canceled in the country on Friday, due to a strike of railway workers, the company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Almost all trains of the Dutch National Railway Company, NS, were canceled in the country on Friday, due to a strike of railway workers, the company said.

In late August, Dutch media reported that railroad workers held five strikes demanding higher wages in different parts of the country.

"Unions FNV Spoor, VVMC and CNV have announced strikes for today September 9. Although the actions are regional, the area of action is now larger and our trains and colleagues ride throughout the Netherlands. Looking at all the options and the experiences of the previous strike days, we see no possibility to run a schedule in a responsible, reliable and safe way. This means that unfortunately, on Friday September 9, there will be no NS trains running all day in the Netherlands," the company said in a statement published on the website.

According to the statement, the train pathway between the Dutch cities of Alphen aan den Rijn and Gouda is the only one functioning in the country.

The first of five strikes began in the Netherlands on August 24. It mostly affected rail traffic in the northern Dutch provinces of Drenthe, Groningen and Friesland. The second strike took place on August 26 in the large province of South Holland, it affected the work of trains almost all over the country. The third strike was held by railway workers in the northwest of the country on August 29, limiting the movement of trains to the largest Dutch airport of Schiphol. The fourth strike, which took place on August 30, affected the central part of the country. The fifth strike took place on August 31 in the south and east of the country.