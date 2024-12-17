Rain Aids India As They Strive To Avoid Follow-on Against Australia
Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Showers helped India's attempt to save the third Test as they crawled to 201-7 at tea on the fourth day against Australia in Brisbane on Tuesday.
With rain forcing an early tea, Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 65, with Mohammed Siraj on one.
It was the second rain break in the session and helped India's hopes of salvaging a draw and heading to the fourth Test in Melbourne with the series locked at 1-1.
India lost Nitish Kumar Reddy in the second session after a solid 53-run partnership with Jadeja.
But just when it looked like the pair would take the score to the 246 needed to avoid the follow-on, Australian captain Pat Cummins broke through when Reddy played for 16.
Rain then forced an early tea, with 27.4 overs still to be bowled in the day.
Earlier, opener KL Rahul, who was dropped by Steve Smith from the first ball of the day, scored a stylish 84 and looked to be guiding India to safety.
But Smith made amends with a stunning catch to dismiss Rahul, diving to his right and taking a one-handed catch at first slip 20 minutes before lunch.
Australia were hit by the loss of fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who bowled one innocuous over in the morning session before leaving the field with the physiotherapist.
cricket Australia later said Hazlewood, who missed the second Test with a side strain, had reported calf soreness and was having scans on his leg.
The scans showed that he had a calf strain and will take no further part in the Test.
Resuming the morning at 51-4, Rahul and Indian captain Rohit Sharma saw out the first half-hour and took the score to 74 before Sharma edged a Cummins delivery that moved slightly off the seam to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.
Rahul took advantage of Smith's first ball lapse and brought up an impressive half-century with a lovely cover drive, shortly before a shower sent the players scurrying from the field for 25 minutes.
He added 51 runs to his overnight total before Smith's brilliant catch from off-spinner Nathan Lyon.
Nitish Kumar Reddy and Jadeja put on 53 and looked increasingly comfortable until Cummins broke through when Reddy played on, leaving Jadeja with only the bowlers to try to avoid the follow-on.
acd/dh
CUMMINS
Recent Stories
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024
Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State
International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO
Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues
OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing
Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..
More Stories From World
-
Rain aids India as they strive to avoid follow-on against Australia43 seconds ago
-
Trump, White House spar over northeast US mystery drones49 seconds ago
-
Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast: investigators10 minutes ago
-
International migrants 'vital force' in global labour market: UN agency11 minutes ago
-
New Zealand crush England to send Southee out on a high11 minutes ago
-
Canada deputy PM quits in tariff rift with Trudeau11 minutes ago
-
Pistons top Heat in overtime, Nuggets edge Kings21 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's Yoon given until Saturday to appear for questioning: Yonhap30 minutes ago
-
Under Trump, US families gird for potential deportations30 minutes ago
-
How Mexico is trying to avoid a migrant crisis under Trump30 minutes ago
-
Bodies seen in Vanuatu capital after major quake31 minutes ago
-
New Zealand run through England to post 423-run third Test win31 minutes ago