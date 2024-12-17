Open Menu

Rain Aids India As They Strive To Avoid Follow-on Against Australia

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Showers helped India's attempt to save the third Test as they crawled to 201-7 at tea on the fourth day against Australia in Brisbane on Tuesday.

With rain forcing an early tea, Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 65, with Mohammed Siraj on one.

It was the second rain break in the session and helped India's hopes of salvaging a draw and heading to the fourth Test in Melbourne with the series locked at 1-1.

India lost Nitish Kumar Reddy in the second session after a solid 53-run partnership with Jadeja.

But just when it looked like the pair would take the score to the 246 needed to avoid the follow-on, Australian captain Pat Cummins broke through when Reddy played for 16.

Rain then forced an early tea, with 27.4 overs still to be bowled in the day.

Earlier, opener KL Rahul, who was dropped by Steve Smith from the first ball of the day, scored a stylish 84 and looked to be guiding India to safety.

But Smith made amends with a stunning catch to dismiss Rahul, diving to his right and taking a one-handed catch at first slip 20 minutes before lunch.

Australia were hit by the loss of fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who bowled one innocuous over in the morning session before leaving the field with the physiotherapist.

cricket Australia later said Hazlewood, who missed the second Test with a side strain, had reported calf soreness and was having scans on his leg.

The scans showed that he had a calf strain and will take no further part in the Test.

Resuming the morning at 51-4, Rahul and Indian captain Rohit Sharma saw out the first half-hour and took the score to 74 before Sharma edged a Cummins delivery that moved slightly off the seam to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Rahul took advantage of Smith's first ball lapse and brought up an impressive half-century with a lovely cover drive, shortly before a shower sent the players scurrying from the field for 25 minutes.

He added 51 runs to his overnight total before Smith's brilliant catch from off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Jadeja put on 53 and looked increasingly comfortable until Cummins broke through when Reddy played on, leaving Jadeja with only the bowlers to try to avoid the follow-on.

