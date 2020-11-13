UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain And Dam Discharge Cause Flooding In Southern Mexico

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:39 PM

Rain and dam discharge cause flooding in southern Mexico

Torrential rain from Hurricane Eta and water discharged from a dam that had reached capacity meant continued flooding in parts of the southern Mexican state of Tabasco Thursday

Villahermosa (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Torrential rain from Hurricane Eta and water discharged from a dam that had reached capacity meant continued flooding in parts of the southern Mexican state of Tabasco Thursday.

At least six regions, including Centro, where the state capital of Villahermosa is located, were severely affected, with around 12,000 people forced to take refuge in shelters.

"What we want most is food and sustenance," cried a man who watched the flood from the second floor of his home.

Local authorities have reported eight deaths in recent days, and 150,000 affected by rivers that overflowed their banks when Eta arrived from the Caribbean, inundating Central America and southern Mexico with rain.

And on top of that, two towns were flooded when the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) released water from the Penitas dam, which had reached its maximum capacity.

Locals in hard-hit area Macusapana told AFP that water levels had exceeded buildings' first floors.

"There are people who don't even have clothes. I left everything, it was a tremendous thing," said Macusapana resident Teresa Cordoba, who had to abandon her house. "We don't have anybody's help here, we're abandoned." Residents were seen resorting to canoes -- some improvised -- to check up on their houses or loved ones.

Many flood victims retreated to the upper levels of their houses, preferring to stay home for fear of looting or encountering Covid-19 in shelters.

The government of Tabasco, a coastal state that has also seen flooding in previous years, has threatened to sue the CFE for damage caused by the dam overflow.

Authorities in neighboring Chiapas state reported the deaths of at least 20 people due to heavy rains and flooding last week.

str/sem/yo/caw/mtp

Related Topics

Electricity Flood Water Threatened Dam Man Cordoba Villahermosa Mexico From Government Top Rains

Recent Stories

Lawyers mourn death of great jurist PHC CJ Waqar A ..

2 minutes ago

Work to Supply Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine to UN Ong ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Trusts Virology Experts' Opinion About Eff ..

2 minutes ago

Unprecedented Navalny-Related Sanctions on Russia ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus Lockdown in France to Remain in Effect ..

2 minutes ago

OPCW Chief Arias Expected to Address UNSC in Decem ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.