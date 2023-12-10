Rain delays West Indies-England ODI again

Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Rain has interrupted play in the deciding third and final One-Day International of the three-match series between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

England, put into bat, were 161 for seven off 33 overs when showers swept across the ground. Steady rain had already reduced the match to 43 overs per side.

In the first two matches in Antigua, West Indies won the opening encounter by four wickets before England rebounded with a six-wicket win in the return encounter at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Teams: West Indies - Shai Hope (captain/wicketkeeper), Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde.

England - Jos Buttler (captain/wicketkeeper) - Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson.

Umpires: Leslie Reifer (BAR), Chris Brown (NZL)

tv Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson (ANT)