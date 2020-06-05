Rain Dispersed Some Protesters Near White House, Many Others Still at Site - Correspondent

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) A rain that hit Washington on late Thursday has dispersed some protesters near the White House, but many people are still taking part in the rally, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

When the rain started, the protesters boosted their activities, trying to shake the fence that separated them from Lafayette Square in front of the White House.

However, the rain intensified soon, and many protesters used posters with slogans to protect themselves from the rain. Some people have left the rally, but many others continue the demonstration despite the rain.

A group of protesters is chanting offensive slogans about US President Donald Trump.

The United States has been facing violent protests and riots since last week following the death of an African American man, George Floyd, in police custody.

A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the African American man lied handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the US and in other countries.