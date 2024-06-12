Open Menu

Rain Forces Abandonment Of Sri Lanka V Nepal T20 World Cup Match

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Rain forces abandonment of Sri Lanka v Nepal T20 World Cup match

Lauderhill, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Heavy rain and a waterlogged outfield led to the abandonment of the T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Nepal on Tuesday in Florida.

Rain had poured down for most of the day, with flood warnings in place around the region, but a break in the weather led ground staff to begin the task of trying to dry the field.

However, to the disappointment of the large and lively contingent of Nepalese fans in the Central Broward Stadium, after an hour of working on removing the standing water, officials called the game off, leaving the teams to share the points.

Sri Lanka, having lost their opening two games against South Africa and Bangladesh, are now on the brink of mathematical elimination from the competition.

Nepal lost their opening game to the Netherlands.

South Africa lead Group D with a perfect six points in three matches, while Bangladesh and the Netherlands have two points each from two games.

