Rain Offers Relief As Japan Battles Worst Wildfire In 50 Years
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 08:30 AM
Ofunato, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Wet weather looked poised to offer relief Wednesday as Japan battled its worst wildfire in half a century in a northern region hit by record-low rainfall.
The blaze around the northern city of Ofunato has killed one person and forced nearly 4,000 to evacuate their homes.
It has engulfed around 2,900 hectares (7,170 acres) -- over eight times the area of New York City's Central Park -- making it Japan's largest wildfire since at least 1975, when 2,700 hectares burnt in Kushiro on Hokkaido island.
But rain and snow were falling Wednesday, AFP reporters saw, as several columns of white smoke billowed from a mountain where the blaze has been raging.
"Firefighters have been working on the ground through the night to extinguish the fire," a city official told AFP on Wednesday.
"We are hoping that snow, which started to fall this morning, will help" put out the blaze, he added.
At least 84 buildings are believed to have been damaged, although details are still being assessed, according to the fire agency.
Recent Stories
Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..
Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan
UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..
UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..
Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..
Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"
WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..
Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh
MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging
NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26
Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumours swirl
More Stories From World
-
Rain offers relief as Japan battles worst wildfire in 50 years6 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results7 hours ago
-
'No holding back', say Bayern before Leverkusen showdown7 hours ago
-
Competition drives down Nigeria petrol prices7 hours ago
-
China's Liu Jiakun wins Pritzker Prize, 'Nobel' for architecture8 hours ago
-
Putin hails Myanmar ties as junta chief visits Moscow8 hours ago
-
Trump wants Canada's economy to 'collapse' to make annexation 'easier': Trudeau8 hours ago
-
UK to speed up military purchases amid Ukraine fallout8 hours ago
-
Zelensky appeals to Trump after US halts Ukraine aid8 hours ago
-
UN anti-narcotics body warns of growing threat of synthetic drugs to public health9 hours ago
-
Inter and AC Milan ultras stand trial over organised crime offences9 hours ago
-
World's biggest iceberg runs aground, sparing wildlife haven island10 hours ago