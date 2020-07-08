UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Pounds Central Japan As 58 Feared Dead In South

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:59 PM

Rain pounds central Japan as 58 feared dead in south

Torrential rain pounded central Japan Wednesday as authorities said 58 people were feared dead in days of heavy downpours that have triggered devastating landslides and terrifying floods

Kurume, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Torrential rain pounded central Japan Wednesday as authorities said 58 people were feared dead in days of heavy downpours that have triggered devastating landslides and terrifying floods.

Rains that began early Saturday on the island of Kyushu have already caused widespread damage across a swathe of the southwestern portion of the country, causing rivers to burst their banks and hillsides to collapse.

As the weather front moved north, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of heavy rain in central Gifu and Nagano prefectures, but downgraded its advisories from their top level. Evacuation orders were lifted for hundreds of thousands of people.

Nevertheless, a JMA official warned of "an unprecedented level" of rain for parts of central Japan.

"Especially in areas designated as high risk for landslides and flooding, the possibility is extremely high that some kind of disaster is already happening," he added.

At least 80,000 rescue workers have already been deployed to reach survivors stranded by flooding and landslides, with another 10,000 troops to join them.

The toll in the disaster has risen steadily as the rescue operation continues.

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said there had been 53 deaths, with five more awaiting confirmation.

More than a dozen people are still missing and authorities are investigating whether six other deaths are linked to the disaster.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Gifu Nagano Japan From Top

Recent Stories

Domestic Violence Bill (Protection and Prevention) ..

44 minutes ago

DSP , two constables killed during encounter in Sw ..

53 minutes ago

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 20,642 as total ..

1 minute ago

Indian Spy Kalbushan Jadhav refuses to file appeal ..

1 hour ago

US Democrats Seeking to Ban Spending Funds for Con ..

1 minute ago

National Assembly Speaker pays homage to martyred ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.