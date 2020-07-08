Rain pounds central Japan as 58 feared dead in south

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kurume, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Torrential rain pounded central Japan Wednesday as authorities said 58 people were feared dead in days of heavy downpours that have triggered devastating landslides and terrifying floods.

Rains that began early Saturday on the island of Kyushu have already caused widespread damage across a swathe of the southwestern portion of the country, causing rivers to burst their banks and hillsides to collapse.

As the weather front moved north, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of heavy rain in central Gifu and Nagano prefectures, but downgraded its advisories from their top level. Evacuation orders were lifted for hundreds of thousands of people.

Nevertheless, a JMA official warned of "an unprecedented level" of rain for parts of central Japan.

"Especially in areas designated as high risk for landslides and flooding, the possibility is extremely high that some kind of disaster is already happening," he added.

At least 80,000 rescue workers have already been deployed to reach survivors stranded by flooding and landslides, with another 10,000 troops to join them.

The toll in the disaster has risen steadily as the rescue operation continues.

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said there had been 53 deaths, with five more awaiting confirmation.

More than a dozen people are still missing and authorities are investigating whether six other deaths are linked to the disaster.