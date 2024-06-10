Open Menu

Rain Stops Play In India V Pakistan T20 World Cup Match After One Over

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Rain stops play in India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match after one over

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Rain stopped play in the T20 World Cup Group A clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday after just one over had been bowled.

After earlier showers forced a half-hour delay to the toss-time and start, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl at Nassau International cricket Stadium.

After the two national anthems, observed immaculately by the packed 34,000 crowd, Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled the first over and there was a massive roar when India captain Rohit Sharma struck his third delivery over mid-wicket for six.

India, with Virat Kohli opening with Rohit, picked up eight runs without loss off the first over before the shower stopped play.

India, the pre-tournament favourites, won their opening game against Ireland while Pakistan are still reeling from a shock defeat at the hands of co-hosts USA.

Pakistan welcomed back all-rounder Imad Wasim, who missed their opening game with a rib injury. Azam Khan misses out in the only change for Pakistan.

India are unchanged as they look to take firm control of Group A which also features Canada.

The surface at the New York venue has produced low-scoring games and has been criticised for producing uneven bounce with organisers conceding it had been inconsistent.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Cricket T20 World Canada Nassau New York Ireland Virat Kohli Babar Azam Imad Wasim Sunday Afridi From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

16 hours ago
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

1 day ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

1 day ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

1 day ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

1 day ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

1 day ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

1 day ago

More Stories From World