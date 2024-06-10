Rain Stops Play In India V Pakistan T20 World Cup Match After One Over
Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 12:50 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Rain stopped play in the T20 World Cup Group A clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday after just one over had been bowled.
After earlier showers forced a half-hour delay to the toss-time and start, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl at Nassau International cricket Stadium.
After the two national anthems, observed immaculately by the packed 34,000 crowd, Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled the first over and there was a massive roar when India captain Rohit Sharma struck his third delivery over mid-wicket for six.
India, with Virat Kohli opening with Rohit, picked up eight runs without loss off the first over before the shower stopped play.
India, the pre-tournament favourites, won their opening game against Ireland while Pakistan are still reeling from a shock defeat at the hands of co-hosts USA.
Pakistan welcomed back all-rounder Imad Wasim, who missed their opening game with a rib injury. Azam Khan misses out in the only change for Pakistan.
India are unchanged as they look to take firm control of Group A which also features Canada.
The surface at the New York venue has produced low-scoring games and has been criticised for producing uneven bounce with organisers conceding it had been inconsistent.
