Rain-triggered Floods Hit China's Chongqing

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 04:33 PM

Rain-triggered floods hit China's Chongqing

The water levels of two rivers in southwest China's megacity of Chongqing have risen above the safety guarantee level as heavy rainstorms have lashed the municipality since Sunday

CHONGQING, Aug. 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) --:The water levels of two rivers in southwest China's megacity of Chongqing have risen above the safety guarantee level as heavy rainstorms have lashed the municipality since Sunday.

According to Chongqing's hydrological monitoring station, the water levels of 10 small and medium-sized rivers in Chongqing have exceeded the warning level, and two have exceeded the safety guarantee level.

The Yangtze, Wujiang and Jialing rivers in Chongqing have also witnessed rapidly increasing water levels. Hydrological stations along the three rivers registered water level increases of more than seven meters.

