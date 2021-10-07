Three people have been killed in a landslide triggered by continuous downpours in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, authorities said Thursday

XI'AN, Oct. 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Three people have been killed in a landslide triggered by continuous downpours in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, authorities said Thursday.

Four people were buried after the landslide hit an office building of a coal company in Huangling County at 1:30 a.m.

Wednesday, according to the publicity department of the county's Party committee.

Rescuers pulled three of them out of the debris between 4:20 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, two of whom died later in hospital. The last body was retrieved later on that day.

The county has seen an accumulated rainfall of 210.4 mm on average since Oct. 3.