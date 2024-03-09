Rain washes out Afghanistan v Ireland second one-dayer

Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Heavy rain caused Saturday's second one-day international between Afghanistan and Ireland to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.

"The 2nd #AFGvIRE ODI match has been called off due to persistent rain in Sharjah," said a statement by the Afghanistan cricket board on X.

"The decision to call off the game was made as the result of extensive discussions between the event's technical committee, match officials, and ground staff."

Afghanistan won the first match by 35 runs on Thursday with the third and final game also set for Sharjah on Tuesday.