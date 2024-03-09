Rain Washes Out Afghanistan V Ireland Second One-dayer
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 10:30 PM
Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Heavy rain caused Saturday's second one-day international between Afghanistan and Ireland to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.
"The 2nd #AFGvIRE ODI match has been called off due to persistent rain in Sharjah," said a statement by the Afghanistan cricket board on X.
"The decision to call off the game was made as the result of extensive discussions between the event's technical committee, match officials, and ground staff."
Afghanistan won the first match by 35 runs on Thursday with the third and final game also set for Sharjah on Tuesday.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update35 seconds ago
-
Football: English Championship results39 seconds ago
-
Garnacho gives Man Utd cause for optimism in Everton win10 minutes ago
-
Italy stun Scotland to end 11-year Six Nations home drought10 minutes ago
-
Jorge Martin wins season-opening Qatar MotoGP sprint10 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results31 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table31 minutes ago
-
Brignone denies Gut-Behrami with Are giant slalom win40 minutes ago
-
Warnock steps down as Aberdeen boss after Scottish Cup win50 minutes ago
-
Italy stun Scotland to claim first Six Nations home win in 11 years51 minutes ago
-
Spain's Martin takes pole for Qatar MotoGP, Bagnaia on second row51 minutes ago
-
Soaring food prices dampen Ramadan spirits in Nigeria2 hours ago