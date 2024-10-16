Rain Washes Out Day One Of India-New Zealand Test
Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Bengaluru, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Rain washed out the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
The southern Indian city has been lashed by rain for the past 48 hours and more wet weather is forecast in the coming days.
New Zealand's one-off Test against Afghanistan near New Delhi was abandoned last month without a ball being bowled after five days of rain.
After persistent rain at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday umpires called off the day at 2:30 pm (0900 GMT).
The toss is now set for 8:45 am on Thursday, if it dries up.
Preparations for the first match of the three-Test series were also hit by the weather with training for both teams cancelled on Tuesday.
The second Test begins in Pune on October 24 and the third is in Mumbai on November 1.
Recent Stories
Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad
Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
More Stories From World
-
New assisted dying bill introduced in UK parliament12 minutes ago
-
US demands Israel allow humanitarian aid into Gaza or risk losing military support23 minutes ago
-
China set to post slowest quarterly growth this year: analysts2 hours ago
-
Italian navy brings first migrants to Albania centre: AFP2 hours ago
-
Italy's migration policy under far-right Meloni3 hours ago
-
Fake AI history photos cloud the past3 hours ago
-
New assisted dying bill introduced in UK parliament3 hours ago
-
Thomas Tuchel set to be unveiled as new England manager - reports4 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results4 hours ago
-
India's fireworks boom ahead of Hindu festival of lights4 hours ago
-
The Bishnoi gang: the notorious syndicate Canada says is India's proxy4 hours ago
-
'Mysterious black balls' close Sydney beaches4 hours ago