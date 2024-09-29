Rain washes out day two of India-Bangladesh 2nd Test

Kanpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Rain washed out day two of the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur on Saturday without a ball being bowled.

Only 35 overs were possible on the opening day with Bangladesh 107-3 after being asked to bat by India, who lead the two-match series 1-0.

Morning showers brought out the covers with further intermittent rain and cloudy skies causing officials to call off play at 2pm local time (0830 GMT).

More downpours were forecast for Sunday.