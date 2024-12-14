Rain Wipes Out Entire Second Session Of Third Test
Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Heavy rain in Brisbane wiped out the entire second session of the third Test between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday with the hosts 28-0.
Only 13.2 overs were bowled before lunch and no further play was possible before tea.
At one stage the outfield resembled a lake but as the weather eased, the water drained away quickly leaving only a few small areas still affected.
However, the rain persisted throughout the session as a large band moved slowly over the greater Brisbane area.
Usman Khawaja was 19 not out and Nathan McSweeney on four after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field.
After a week of rain in Brisbane, Rohit would have expected plenty of movement from his opening bowlers, but they struggled to find their length.
Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah appeared down on pace early and Mohammed Siraj was equally unthreatening.
Forecast rain first came 25 minutes into the day's play, causing a half-hour delay, and when the players returned Akash Deep at last found the perfect length with movement in the air and off the wicket.
He troubled McSweeney in particular, but 35 minutes later much heavier rain sent the players from the field for the second time.
The five-match series is evenly poised with India thrashing Australia in the first Test in Perth and Australia recording an equally impressive victory in Adelaide.
The Australians, as expected, brought back Josh Hazlewood for Scott Boland after he recovered from a side strain.
India dropped spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fast bowler Harshit Rana, replacing them with Ravindra Jadeja and Deep.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week
EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey
Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening
Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw
Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name far-right president
CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land ..
Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest
WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort
More Stories From World
-
South Korean president faces second impeachment vote as thousands rally2 minutes ago
-
Rain wipes out entire second session of third Test2 minutes ago
-
Inoue world title fight off after Goodman suffers cut in training3 minutes ago
-
NZ squander sound start as England battle back into third Test3 minutes ago
-
Jordan to host Syria talks after Damascus erupts in celebration2 hours ago
-
Yoon fans steadfast as S. Korean leader faces impeachment2 hours ago
-
Georgia ruling party set to install loyalist president amid constitutional crisis2 hours ago
-
China's Xi to attend Macau 25th handover anniversary next week: Xinhua2 hours ago
-
S. Korea's Yoon: from rising star to second impeachment vote2 hours ago
-
South Korea's 11 days of turmoil2 hours ago
-
Habitat loss stokes rabid jackal attacks in Bangladesh2 hours ago
-
Malaysian veteran dives water hazards for sunken golf treasure2 hours ago