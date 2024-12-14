Open Menu

Rain Wipes Out Entire Second Session Of Third Test

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Rain wipes out entire second session of third Test

Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Heavy rain in Brisbane wiped out the entire second session of the third Test between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday with the hosts 28-0.

Only 13.2 overs were bowled before lunch and no further play was possible before tea.

At one stage the outfield resembled a lake but as the weather eased, the water drained away quickly leaving only a few small areas still affected.

However, the rain persisted throughout the session as a large band moved slowly over the greater Brisbane area.

Usman Khawaja was 19 not out and Nathan McSweeney on four after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field.

After a week of rain in Brisbane, Rohit would have expected plenty of movement from his opening bowlers, but they struggled to find their length.

Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah appeared down on pace early and Mohammed Siraj was equally unthreatening.

Forecast rain first came 25 minutes into the day's play, causing a half-hour delay, and when the players returned Akash Deep at last found the perfect length with movement in the air and off the wicket.

He troubled McSweeney in particular, but 35 minutes later much heavier rain sent the players from the field for the second time.

The five-match series is evenly poised with India thrashing Australia in the first Test in Perth and Australia recording an equally impressive victory in Adelaide.

The Australians, as expected, brought back Josh Hazlewood for Scott Boland after he recovered from a side strain.

India dropped spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fast bowler Harshit Rana, replacing them with Ravindra Jadeja and Deep.

Related Topics

India Weather Australia Water Adelaide Brisbane Perth Scott Boland National University From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

3 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

11 hours ago
 France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

11 hours ago
 Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup retur ..

Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week

11 hours ago
 EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

11 hours ago
Indian actor held after stampede death at film scr ..

Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening

12 hours ago
 Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw

Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw

12 hours ago
 Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name f ..

Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name far-right president

12 hours ago
 CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara divisi ..

CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land ..

12 hours ago
 Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fe ..

Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest

12 hours ago
 WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort

WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort

12 hours ago

More Stories From World