Rain Wipes Out Session On Day Three Of NZ-England Test
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Rain wiped out the entire first session on day three of the third Test between New Zealand and England on Monday, with the hosts holding a 340-run advantage.
Steady overnight rain continued through the morning, forcing match officials to leave the covers on Hamillton's Seddon Park pitch.
However, the wet weather had cleared about an hour after the scheduled start time of 11 am (2200 GMT Sunday) and the weather forecast was brighter for the remainder of the day
Lunch was taken early, with a new resumption time of 1:30 pm announced.
New Zealand had forged a strong position on day two, dismissing England for 143 to be 204 runs ahead on the first innings.
By stumps, the home side had reached 136 for three in their second innings, with Kane Williamson on 50 and Rachin Ravindra on two.
England have already wrapped up the three-match series, leading 2-0 after emphatic wins in Christchurch and Wellington.
