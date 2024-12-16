Open Menu

Rain Wipes Out Session On Day Three Of NZ-England Test

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Rain wipes out session on day three of NZ-England Test

Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Rain wiped out the entire first session on day three of the third Test between New Zealand and England on Monday, with the hosts holding a 340-run advantage.

Steady overnight rain continued through the morning, forcing match officials to leave the covers on Hamillton's Seddon Park pitch.

However, the wet weather had cleared about an hour after the scheduled start time of 11 am (2200 GMT Sunday) and the weather forecast was brighter for the remainder of the day

Lunch was taken early, with a new resumption time of 1:30 pm announced.

New Zealand had forged a strong position on day two, dismissing England for 143 to be 204 runs ahead on the first innings.

By stumps, the home side had reached 136 for three in their second innings, with Kane Williamson on 50 and Rachin Ravindra on two.

England have already wrapped up the three-match series, leading 2-0 after emphatic wins in Christchurch and Wellington.

Related Topics

Weather Wellington Christchurch Sunday New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

23 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 days ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 days ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 days ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

2 days ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

2 days ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 days ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 days ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

2 days ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

2 days ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

2 days ago

More Stories From World