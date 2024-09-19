Rainbow Warriors: Three Things To Watch At Cycling World Championships
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Tadej Pogacar heads into the cycling world championships, which get underway in Zurich this weekend, with the chance to emulate former luminaries Stephen Roche and Eddy Merckx as a triple crown champion in a single season.
Meanwhile, Demi Vollering can pick herself up from a near miss at the Tour de France Femmes. She may also win a second title in a men's and women's race unique to cycling.
In all 11 rainbow jerseys are at stake, the five at elite level include time trials and road races for men and women with a mixed relay too.
The championships get underway with the men's and women's individual time trials on Sunday.
AFP highlights three things to watch out for in Zurich.
- Triple crown -
Pogacar's bid for the road race title, contested over seven laps of Zurich, is the main atraction at these worlds.
The Slovenian skipped the Olympics but is eyeing a rare triple crown on a 273km course that suits him with its short punchy climbs with kicks at 12 percent.
"I'm ready. I feel in good shape again," said the 25-year-old after winning the Montreal GP on Sunday.
If he adds the world title to the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France titles he won earlier in the year, he will join exulted company in Roche from 1987 and Merckx from 1974. Annemiek van Vlueten achieved the women's triple in 2022.
To do so he will have to outride double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel, recent Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic and Danish climber Mattias Skjelmose.
Defending champion Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands showed astonishing power at last year's worlds in Glasgow and can be counted upon to put up an aggressive defence.
Other riders to watch are Michael Matthews of Australia, Biniam Girmay of Eritrea, or any of the English trio Tom Pidcock, Adam and Simon Yates.
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Miranchuk grabs equalizer as Atlanta hold Messi's Miami to 2-2 draw1 minute ago
-
Vast France building project sunk by sea level rise fears1 minute ago
-
Amazon drought leaves Colombian border town high and dry2 minutes ago
-
Some Cubans depend on sugar water as food shortages bite2 minutes ago
-
World better positioned against mpox than for Covid: vaccine alliance22 minutes ago
-
Football: Women's Champions League results7 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results - collated7 hours ago
-
US stocks end modestly lower after big Fed interest rate cut7 hours ago
-
Storm Boris toll rises to 24 dead in Europe7 hours ago
-
X update allows app to bypass Brazil ban: internet providers8 hours ago
-
Venezuela opposition figure was 'coerced' to recognise Maduro win8 hours ago
-
10 years on, case of 43 missing students still haunts Mexico8 hours ago