Rainfall Deficit Causes Water Shortage In Spain - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Rainfall Deficit Causes Water Shortage in Spain - Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The total capacity of Spain's water reservoirs decreased to 50.7% of their usual level, the Spanish Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge said on Tuesday.

Water reserves in Spain now amount to 50.7% of their total level, with the country's water reservoirs containing 28,356 cubic hectares (75 billion gallons) of water, according to the ministry's statement. This figure is below the ten-year average for this period of the year, which is 34,349 cubic hectares, or 61.21% of the total capacity, it added.

The ministry said that it has recorded a severe lack of rainfall in the country with maximum precipitations recorded in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, where 16.6 mm (0.65 inch) of rain fell.

Last September, the capacity of hydroelectric power plants in Spain was decreased to 45.5% of their initial performance amid the record decrease in water reserves in the country's reservoirs (35% of their capacity). The lack of rainfall causing a particularly dry winter alongside the warmer than usual spring and summer are the main reasons for the current water crisis in Spain.

