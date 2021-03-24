UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raised Limit On Nuclear Warheads In UK Integrated Review Ceiling, Not Target - Johnson

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:26 PM

Raised Limit on Nuclear Warheads in UK Integrated Review Ceiling, Not Target - Johnson

A raised limit of the number of nuclear warheads in the United Kingdom's Integrated Review of foreign and security policy is a ceiling and not a target, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) A raised limit of the number of nuclear warheads in the United Kingdom's Integrated Review of foreign and security policy is a ceiling and not a target, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

Earlier in March, the UK presented its long-awaited integrated review, which raises the limit on nuclear warheads from 180 to 260.

"It's crucial to stress that the number in question that's in the Integrated Review is a ceiling, it's not a target. We remain as a government committed to the minimum credible deterrent," Johnson told a parliamentary committee meeting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Nuclear United Kingdom March From Government

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed: Hamdan bin Rashid’s legacy is ..

13 minutes ago

ICESCO mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

13 minutes ago

Gas Giant Novatek Obtains New License to Tap Russi ..

1 minute ago

NATO Must Ensure Strategic Nuclear Deterrent Remai ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister announces development projects wort ..

1 minute ago

MDA removes encroachments following citizens porta ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.