Raised Limit on Nuclear Warheads in UK Integrated Review Ceiling, Not Target - Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) A raised limit of the number of nuclear warheads in the United Kingdom's Integrated Review of foreign and security policy is a ceiling and not a target, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

Earlier in March, the UK presented its long-awaited integrated review, which raises the limit on nuclear warheads from 180 to 260.

"It's crucial to stress that the number in question that's in the Integrated Review is a ceiling, it's not a target. We remain as a government committed to the minimum credible deterrent," Johnson told a parliamentary committee meeting.