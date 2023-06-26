Raisi Expresses Support for Putin Over Events Involving Wagner Group - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday held a phone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who expressed support for the actions of the Russian leadership in connection with events of June 24 involving the Wagner Group private military company, the Kremlin said.

"President of Russia Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi. The president of Iran expressed full support for the Russian leadership in connection with the events of June 24," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents also talked about other issues of the international agenda, including "ensuring stability in the South Caucasus and the Syrian settlement."

"Prospects for the further development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation were discussed with an emphasis on the practical implementation of existing agreements in the field of trade, energy and transport... It was agreed to continue personal contacts," the statement read.